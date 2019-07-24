Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Meridian Street in Huntsville

A man in his thirties was hit in front of the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home on Meridian Street at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
Officials say the man is in critical condition. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.
