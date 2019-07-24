Clear
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Meridian Street in Huntsville

A man was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Jul 24, 2019
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man in his thirties was hit in front of the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home on Meridian Street at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the man is in critical condition. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

