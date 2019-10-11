Emergency crews responded to a wreck at Opp Reynolds Road and Carter Grove Road in Toney after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle, Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said.
According to Webster, the patient refused transport to the hospital.
The wreck caused traffic delays around 7 p.m. Friday. It was cleared by the time a WAAY 31 reporter arrived there around 8 p.m.
Related Content
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Toney
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owens Cross Roads
- Overnight fire destroys Toney home
- Toney man killed in Decatur hit-and-run
- Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney
- Two charged with murder of Toney teenager
- Toney road reopens after afternoon wreck
- Suspect caught after search in Toney
- Accidental shooting in Toney leaves neighbors worried
- Toney man dead after ATV collided head-on with vehicle on Pulaski Pike
Scroll for more content...