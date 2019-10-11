Clear
Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Toney

The wreck caused traffic delays around 7 p.m. Friday.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency crews responded to a wreck at Opp Reynolds Road and Carter Grove Road in Toney after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle, Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said.

According to Webster, the patient refused transport to the hospital.

The wreck caused traffic delays around 7 p.m. Friday. It was cleared by the time a WAAY 31 reporter arrived there around 8 p.m.

