Update: Bicyclist killed in Madison County wreck

Update: Huntsville police say the bicyclist died from their injuries.
---------------
Original story:
Madison County emergency crews are responding to Wall Triana after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.
Bystanders were giving CPR to the bicyclist, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
