Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Victim killed in two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane Full Story

Update: Bicyclist killed in Madison County wreck

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:17 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Huntsville police say the bicyclist died from their injuries.

---------------

Original story:

Madison County emergency crews are responding to Wall Triana after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.

Bystanders were giving CPR to the bicyclist, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue. 

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events