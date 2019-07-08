Clear
Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs could cause it

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Religious publishers say President Donald Trump's most recent proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could result in a Bible shortage.

That's because millions of Bibles are printed in China each year. Stan Jantz is president and CEO of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association. He says more than half of worldwide Bible production takes place in China.

Critics of a proposed tariff say it would make the Bible more expensive for consumers. It would also hurt the efforts of Christian organizations that give away Bibles as part of their ministry.

The proposed 25% tariff would apply to all books, but critics say it would disproportionately affect Bibles and children's books. Both tend to have specialized printing requirements that Chinese printers are set up to meet while many domestic printers are not.

