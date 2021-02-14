'Better safe than sorry': Shoppers stock up before ice storms Sunday

With ice storms looming Sunday, flocks of people made their way to grocery stores across North Alabama to stock up.

The one thing that was common among those who had full carts was a desire not to be on the roads when things got icy. While weather can be unpredictable, shoppers said you can never be too cautious.

“It’s not gonna hurt having more than I need. It’s not going to hurt getting it ahead of time and definitely not going to hurt stocking up,” Bryanna Mckinney Marshall said, loading her trunk at Walmart.

Around Huntsville, grocery store parking lots were busy places Sunday. Customers inside stores filled their carts with the items they want to be sure they have when bad weather makes its way through the region.

“The Star Market ham and bacon, eggs,” Emily Burwell said, listing her “essentials.”

Most customers at the Star Super Market said they were just out doing their regular grocery shopping, but Burwell was definitely stocking up.

She said she’s afraid of driving in icy conditions and cited the recent 100-car pileup in Texas as a reason she plans to stay off the roads. Trusting the forecast, she’s just being extra cautious.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen. However, one time I didn’t believe it would happen and it did happen, so it’s best to be prepared,” she said.

At Walmart, shoppers walked out with carts loaded with bottled water, toilet paper and snacks.

Mckinney Marshall said she also plans to avoid driving. She stocked up to get her family through the storm and then some to avoid any aftermath.

“Being prepared is just kind of what we’ve always done,” she said. “You never know, it could just be a mild storm, but then again it could be like your worst nightmare so I say better safe than sorry.”