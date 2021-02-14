Clear

'Better safe than sorry': Shoppers stock up before ice storms Sunday

The Alabama Department of Transportation has advised drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel due to the hazardous conditions the weather is likely to create.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 10:59 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

With ice storms looming Sunday, flocks of people made their way to grocery stores across North Alabama to stock up.

The one thing that was common among those who had full carts was a desire not to be on the roads when things got icy. While weather can be unpredictable, shoppers said you can never be too cautious.

“It’s not gonna hurt having more than I need. It’s not going to hurt getting it ahead of time and definitely not going to hurt stocking up,” Bryanna Mckinney Marshall said, loading her trunk at Walmart.

Around Huntsville, grocery store parking lots were busy places Sunday. Customers inside stores filled their carts with the items they want to be sure they have when bad weather makes its way through the region.

“The Star Market ham and bacon, eggs,” Emily Burwell said, listing her “essentials.”

Most customers at the Star Super Market said they were just out doing their regular grocery shopping, but Burwell was definitely stocking up.

She said she’s afraid of driving in icy conditions and cited the recent 100-car pileup in Texas as a reason she plans to stay off the roads. Trusting the forecast, she’s just being extra cautious.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen. However, one time I didn’t believe it would happen and it did happen, so it’s best to be prepared,” she said.

At Walmart, shoppers walked out with carts loaded with bottled water, toilet paper and snacks.

Mckinney Marshall said she also plans to avoid driving. She stocked up to get her family through the storm and then some to avoid any aftermath.

“Being prepared is just kind of what we’ve always done,” she said. “You never know, it could just be a mild storm, but then again it could be like your worst nightmare so I say better safe than sorry.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 479856

Reported Deaths: 9242
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson693641298
Mobile34762682
Madison31432402
Tuscaloosa23414391
Montgomery21909464
Shelby21217194
Baldwin19051252
Lee14563137
Morgan13375234
Etowah12936298
Calhoun12629263
Marshall11090194
Houston9873247
Limestone9152125
Elmore9088168
Cullman8788171
St. Clair8575210
Lauderdale8460201
DeKalb8343167
Talladega7257150
Jackson640692
Walker6353238
Autauga600284
Blount5957121
Colbert5927115
Coffee514891
Dale4509105
Franklin394575
Russell393630
Covington382297
Chilton371890
Escambia370358
Tallapoosa3413134
Clarke338446
Chambers331894
Dallas3278130
Pike287868
Lawrence277184
Marion270291
Winston242362
Bibb239357
Geneva234465
Marengo225649
Pickens217450
Barbour204048
Hale202159
Fayette193951
Butler189864
Henry177640
Cherokee174237
Monroe164133
Randolph157638
Washington152531
Clay139053
Crenshaw139051
Macon136840
Cleburne133435
Lowndes128544
Lamar127732
Wilcox118924
Bullock113932
Conecuh105023
Perry104226
Sumter96830
Greene84932
Coosa83622
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 756071

Reported Deaths: 10902
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby846421425
Davidson78756808
Knox43689546
Hamilton38851428
Rutherford36863361
Williamson24395197
Sumner20789303
Unassigned19891152
Montgomery16892200
Out of TN1676491
Wilson15884205
Sullivan13768263
Blount13611169
Washington12505223
Bradley12301131
Maury11998152
Sevier11610153
Putnam10465166
Madison9899219
Robertson8660108
Hamblen7710156
Anderson7644147
Greene7172140
Tipton677896
Coffee6119112
Gibson6060137
Dickson6015102
Cumberland5959111
Carter5820147
McMinn569488
Bedford5687117
Roane564894
Lawrence549179
Loudon544361
Jefferson5373110
Warren527173
Dyer514996
Monroe511286
Hawkins504091
Franklin459379
Fayette455270
Obion427991
Lincoln406660
Rhea405268
Cocke385589
Marshall384552
Cheatham377841
Weakley368858
Campbell363953
Giles360992
Henderson356769
Carroll338378
Macon331873
Hardeman328761
White328763
Hardin322962
Lauderdale307540
Henry289072
Wayne283429
Marion278644
Overton278357
Scott267641
Haywood260258
DeKalb259546
McNairy258549
Claiborne256665
Hickman252038
Smith249736
Trousdale237121
Grainger233345
Fentress225443
Morgan221633
Johnson212937
Chester198145
Bledsoe195910
Crockett193044
Unicoi174346
Cannon171827
Lake165924
Polk165221
Union164028
Grundy158427
Decatur152635
Sequatchie149426
Humphreys148021
Benton143139
Lewis142624
Jackson123633
Meigs123620
Stewart121824
Clay105629
Perry101626
Houston100930
Moore92015
Van Buren77219
Pickett74322
Hancock48511

Most Popular Stories

Community Events