Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid

Beto O'Rourke

O'Rourke tweeted Friday that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Beto O'Rourke has announced he's dropping his 2020 presidential bid.

O'Rourke tweeted Friday that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

O'Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.

But as the excitement over his candidacy began to fade, O'Rourke was forced to stage a "reintroduction" of his campaign to reinvigorate it. After a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, he began to center his campaign on gun violence prevention.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events