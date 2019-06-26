Clear

Beth Chapman, bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

Beth Chapman

She was the co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" with her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman has died.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen?s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.

In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events