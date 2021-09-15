Best-selling Huntsville author Homer Hickam wishes Inspiration 4 crew 'good luck' with T-Rex poop

Don’t tell Elon Musk, but somewhere, aboard his Dragon crew capsule, tucked under a seat, or slipped inside the Inspiration 4 crew space suits could be four small baggies of fossilized feces.

A gift from a Huntsville admirer and space enthusiast named Homer Hickam.

Homer Hickam Homer Hickam

You may have heard of him. The former NASA engineer - and author of the book "Rocket Boys," which was later made into the movie "October Sky,” is following this mission closely. He says the Inspiration 4 is breaking barriers. He’s thrilled to see it happen in his lifetime - - and maybe just a little envious.

“I mean if anybody has an empty seat on any of these things flying today, I’m happy to get in it, put on my seat belt and say ‘let’s go," he told WAAY 31's Dan Shaffer.

Wednesday evening (Sept. 15, 2021), for the first time - four civilians are scheduled to climb into a Dragon crew capsule on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the ride of their lives.

SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk calls Inspiration 4 the first step in making the dream of space accessible to anyone.

The mission is financed by pilot and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman. He purchased all four seats - one for himself and three for total strangers.

One crew member is a childhood cancer survivor and now physician’s assistant at St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Hayley Arceneaux.

One crew member simply won a lottery, Lockheed Martin engineer Chris Sembroski. The fourth crew member won an online contest. Her name is Sian Proctor.

They all share a common love of space and a desire to see the science fiction of routine space travel for the masses move closer to science fact.

And something else some of the crew have in common - ties to the Rocket City.

In addition to being a best selling author, Hickam is also a Huntsville resident and retired NASA engineer and astronaut trainer.

He still has that bug. He was 14 when the Russians launched Sputnik in 1957. He’s been a space junkie ever since, from building his own rockets as a boy, to his long career with NASA.

He's traveled to space only vicariously, through the astronauts he trained. And he really lights up when he talks about inspiration 4.

“They are just wonderful young people," he said. "They are very enthusiastic about this mission.”

He’s even coined a new term for them: “Amateur Astronauts” because they’re not paid by a government agency. He says we've sent many "civilians" into space, but these four are different, having been selected at random for their once-in-a-lifetime trip.

And he’s very proud of some of their connections to Huntsville and Space Camp, where he sits on the board.

“Jared Isaacman, who is funding this venture, is a Space Camp Aviation Challenge graduate. We’re proud about that. Hayley Arceneaux is from Memphis, right down the road. And Chris Sembroski is a former Space Camp counselor. So three out of the four have a very close connection to us here.”

Earlier this year, Hickam met the four at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. He gave them copies of some of his books.

"'Cause they’re going to be up there for three days and they might want to spend a little time reading," he says with a smirk.

He also gave them another special - and very unusual - gift. Hickam is an amatuer paleantologist. On a recent trip to Montana he unearthed a rare find.

“So I decided to give each one of them a portion of this fossil as good luck. And it’s known to be very, very good luck. It’s called coprolite, and it’s actually T-Rex poop.”

We’ve come a long way from the days of test pilots risking their lives on prototype rockets. Launches are more routine. Space flights are safer and more comfortable. Hickam feels we’re definitely on a trajectory toward more ordinary folks in space.

“Over the years," he said, "I’ve had so many young people write to me and ask me how they can be an astronaut. Depending on what age they were, I gave them the usual thing from NASA: well you need to get a PhD. You need to apply and keep applying, and go through certain wickets in order to become an astronaut. But I would often amend my response by saying, but by the time you’re old enough, I hope you can just buy a ticket to go into space.”

Obviously, we’re not quite there yet. But Hickam, always aiming for the stars, is hopeful.

“I hope that we’ll see ultimately, like an airline or spaceline that will take us into space any time we want to go to the moon or anywhere else. That’d be cool.”

Hickam’s advice to these amateur astronauts? Don’t spend too much time doing somersaults in mid air and playing with your food. "Look out the window! "that's why you’re up there."

Hickam's new memoir is called “Don’t Blow Yourself Up,” the best advice his mom gave him.

The book picks up where the movie "October Sky" ended, telling the story of what happened to him after that final scene, including a lot of “crazy stories” from his time with NASA.