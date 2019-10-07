Clear
Best Buy hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville

Best Buy wants to hire thousands of workers this holiday season.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Best Buy is hiring thousands of people this holiday season. The company is hosting a national hiring fair this week.

The fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores this Thursday and Friday, October 10th and 11th, from noon to 7 p.m.

You can apply for a position in person at a Best Buy location or submit an online RSVP for an interview here.

To see a list of all Best Buy stores, click here.

