Best Buy hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville

Best Buy is hiring thousands of people this holiday season. The company is hosting a national hiring fair this week.
The fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores this Thursday and Friday, October 10th and 11th, from noon to 7 p.m.
You can apply for a position in person at a Best Buy location or submit an online RSVP for an interview here.
To see a list of all Best Buy stores, click here.
