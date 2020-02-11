Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary

Based on our analysis of the vote, ABC News projects that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire Democratic primary.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be second, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar third.
Read more HERE
Alabama voters head to the polls on March 3.
