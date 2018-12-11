Benefit concert to help people struggling with addiction

According to the Centers for Disease Control almost 800 Alabamians died of drug overdoses in 2016, which makes funding drug rehab facilities all the more important.

A New Beginning drug rehab facility for women in Florence is putting on a benefit concert to help those who want to get clean.

"I needed it. It fueled me. It was a like a God to me honestly," said Mckenzie Gregg about her heroin addiction.

Gregg has been in a A New Beginning's drug program for three months. She told WAAY31 she as learned to live again.

"It's cleared up my thoughts and my thought process because I was not thinking clearly on it. It's awesome to have a group of people in here that I can tell them openly how I feel, how it hurts and all of my pains and struggles," said Gregg.

The treatment facility is not funded by the federal or state government and it costs money for the program. Founder, Lucie Bowen, tells us because of the opioid crisis in the Shoals not everyone can afford treatment. They have a scholarship program to help. They are putting on a benefit concert so people can come to the facility for free.

"Their just thrown out in the street and their families can't deal with them. We need funds available to really help people who want to get sober and really make a change in their lives," said Bowen.

The benefit concert will be Friday night at the Shoals Theater. It will feature the 'Secret Sisters' and 'Father and Sons'. The concert starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to fund A New Beginning scholarship program.