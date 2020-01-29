Benefit concert planned to help families of Scottsboro dock fire victims

A special concert called “Jackson County Strong" is being planned to help with relief efforts in Jackson County after Monday’s fatal boat dock fire.

All of the money will go directly to helping the families of victims who lost their lives in the fire.

The concert will feature three local groups from Scottsboro, The Martins, New Ground and The Interstate Quartet. Comedian Mickey Bell also is slated to perform.

Some of the musicians have a special connection to the Jackson County Park marina, said Robbie Maxwell of New Ground Ministries.

"They lived on the docks until October of this past year and they just sold their boat back in October," he said. “This is our family, you know we may not know them personally, but they're our family and we want to help."

The concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Collins Elementary School. Tickets go on sale Jan. 30.

Get more information and buy tickets here and here

Call 256-218-1983 with any additional questions.