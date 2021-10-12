Benefit concert held in Sheffield to honor Sgt. Risner, raise money for his family

It was a beautiful night in Sheffield for a benefit concert on Tuesday at Riverfront Park.

It was held to honor Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, all while continuing to support his family.

"I am going to support him no matter what and I know all these good people are too," Janice Mcintyre said.

She attended the benefit concert, but Mcintyre said she's also Sgt. Risner's cousin

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson got the night underway with a tribute to Sgt. Risner.

"It's a great event and it's good that somebody had the foresight to put all this together to help this family in the loss of their loved one," CR Hood said.

Hood went on to say he supports all law enforcement and first responders "in whatever capacity they serve."

GRAMMY® and ACM Award-winning country group Shenandoah organized the special benefit concert.

It was a free event, with donations encouraged for Sgt. Risner's family. A lot of people made contributions.

"It has been such a shock and this officer was just so well loved that I am just so thrilled that we are having this tonight," Delaina Greene said.

A lot of people did show up, some wearing shirts with Sgt. Risner's name on it.

The concert went for about an hour and a half.

Several Sheffield police officers and firefighters were in attendance too.