Clear

Bench warrant issued for “Piggyback Bandit” for failure to comply with probation

Sherwin Shayegan is charged with harassment, but according to Faulkville Police could face further charges. Sherwin Shayegan is charged with harassment, but according to Faulkville Police could face further charges.

According to law enforcement from New Jersey, a bench warrant was issued for Sherwin Shayegan, the “Piggyback Bandit,” for failing to comply with his probation.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Falkville Police Chief Chris Free, law enforcement from New Jersey contacted him yesterday to let them know a bench warrant was issued for Sherwin Shayegan for failing to comply with his probation.

Shayegan is still being held in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested last week for harassment after jumping on the back of a Falkville High School football player during a pep rally.

Free said Shayegan should appear before a judge this week for the harassment charge. He will then likely see a judge next week for an extradition hearing. Then the extradition process will begin.

Shayegan earned the nickname of “Piggyback Bandit” after he was found to be involved in dozens of similar instances around the country. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events