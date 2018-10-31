Bench warrant issued for “Piggyback Bandit” for failure to comply with probation

According to Falkville Police Chief Chris Free, law enforcement from New Jersey contacted him yesterday to let them know a bench warrant was issued for Sherwin Shayegan for failing to comply with his probation.

Shayegan is still being held in the Morgan County Jail after being arrested last week for harassment after jumping on the back of a Falkville High School football player during a pep rally.

Free said Shayegan should appear before a judge this week for the harassment charge. He will then likely see a judge next week for an extradition hearing. Then the extradition process will begin.

Shayegan earned the nickname of “Piggyback Bandit” after he was found to be involved in dozens of similar instances around the country.