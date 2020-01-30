Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations

Former presidential candidate Ben Carson who now serves as the Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department made a stop in North Alabama on Thursday.

The visit is a part of his nationwide bus tour to discuss regulation changes to manufactured homes.

Carson and Gov. Kay Ivey toured Clayton Homes Russellville, a manufactured home facility.

"The average new house is well over $300,000 and what young couple can afford that," said Carson as he addressed a room full of people.

Carson said his regulation changes to manufactured homes would speed up the process and limit red tape manufacturing companies have to jump through.

"It's an opportunity for that young couple to be able to afford something that's nice that accumulates equity for them and they don't have to live in their grandmothers basement," said Carson.

Carson stated his regulation changes will stop home manufacturers from getting "alternative construction" plans for a garage or carport.

It also requires carbon monoxide detectors and bypasses state regulations.

Carson said his third change is using more manufactured homes in urban spaces.

Clayton homes CEO Kevin Clayton also addressed the crowd, saying these changes will help them make more affordable homes for people more quickly.

"It will help to accelerate the use of manufactured housing across our nation," said Carson.