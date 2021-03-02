Belgreen, Skyline advance to finals with dominating wins

They say that good things come in threes. Well, on Monday, three North Alabama teams were in action, looking to advance to the state finals.

Belgreen, whose only previous appearance in the finals is a 1994 loss, pushed past Notasulga with a dominating 66-44 win Monday.

Will Bonner led the charge with 19 points.

The Bulldogs will go on to face Autaugaville (who defeated Decatur Heritage 62-48) at Bill Harris Arena on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Skyline also has its sights set on taking home a blue map. The Vikings dominated Linden 60-38, advancing to the title game for the first time since 2019. A win would be their first-ever.

The Vikings are set to square off with Marion County, also at Bill Harris Arena, at 2 p.m. Friday.