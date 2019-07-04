Behind the scenes look at how pyrotechnics team kept fireworks dry

Hundreds of people braved the rain on Thursday night for the fireworks show at Dublin Park in Madison. The show might never have happened if the pyrotechnics team didn't plan ahead for the weather.

The Pyro Shows Company has been putting on elaborate, explosive, shows for 50 years. Michael Ford ran the show at Dublin Park, "Its definitely nerve-wracking. You prepare for weeks. You get here to the show day, you set up all day long and then that last five minutes your stomach starts rolling," said Ford with Pyro Shows.

What makes it so nerve-wracking are the unknowns. One of the biggest ones is the weather, but they planned ahead for that, "once we have everything loaded everything is watertight and it could sit there for a week if we wanted it to," said Ford.

It takes six weeks to plan a show of this size. It had over two thousand shells and over a mile of wires. All of it is heavily regulated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

Once the crew made sure everything was safe they still had to plan a well thought out show, "you have to script your show to the music," said Ford.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley told WAAY 31 the city paid just under $15,000 dollars for the 15-minute show. With that kind of price tag, the pressure was on to make it perfect, but even if something does go wrong, "9 times out of 10 something will happen they'll be like, 'oh, that was a cool effect,' but really we're like, 'oh no, that wasn't supposed to happen," said Finley.

The pyrotechnics team told WAAY 31 they had to be 420 feet away from people, homes, and cars. They played it safe and were farther away than that just to be safe.