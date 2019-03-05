Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Before and After: Photos of home destroyed by Lee County tornado

We have a side-by-side comparison

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 9:17 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events