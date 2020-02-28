Becoming sunny & pleasant Saturday

Aside from higher elevations, no one will see any accumulation. By Saturday morning, it'll be out of here. Overall, the weekend will be great. Expect cool temperatures Saturday with sunshine, then milder weather with more cloud cover Sunday. The pattern shifts again Sunday night.

We'll have several waves of rain with some embedded storms sweep through over the beginning of next week. Over the past 24 hours, our forecast models have drastically diverged in timing and intensity of the systems. One (the GFS) clears out all of the rain by Thursday and still indicates the heaviest rain and chance for any strong to severe storms occurring Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The other (the Euro) keeps waves of showers and a few storms through Tuesday, indicating almost a break Tuesday into Wednesday, then heavier rain and storms arriving late Wednesday night.

Regardless of the outcome, there are two takeaways: the (at least) first half of the week will be wet and dreary AND the severe threat should not impact voting on Super Tuesday as it's farther west of North Alabama. With that rain back in the forecast, we'll have to continue to monitor the risk for stream rises and flooding again as an additional 3" to 5"+ is possible through next week.