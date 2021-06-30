Becoming stormy Thursday in North Alabama

For Thursday, we'll have a few showers and storms develop as the day progresses. However, the better chance for rain is overnight as a cold front approaches.

On Friday, rain will be ongoing through sunrise. As the front pushes southward, rain and storm coverage will taper through the day. In total, most spots will pick up as much as one to two inches of rain with this system. The most noteworthy aspect of the front will be the cool down it brings for the Fourth of July weekend.

By Saturday morning, lows dip as cool as the lower 60s and highs only reach the lower 80s - nearly 10 degrees below average for early July! It's similarly mild and pleasant for the Fourth on Sunday as well. Although Monday should be dry, storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Gulf moisture yet again pushes northward.