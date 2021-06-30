Clear

Becoming stormy Thursday in North Alabama

Ahead of a cold front, storms increase in coverage heading into Thursday night.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 5:57 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 6:14 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

For Thursday, we'll have a few showers and storms develop as the day progresses. However, the better chance for rain is overnight as a cold front approaches.

On Friday, rain will be ongoing through sunrise. As the front pushes southward, rain and storm coverage will taper through the day. In total, most spots will pick up as much as one to two inches of rain with this system. The most noteworthy aspect of the front will be the cool down it brings for the Fourth of July weekend.

By Saturday morning, lows dip as cool as the lower 60s and highs only reach the lower 80s - nearly 10 degrees below average for early July! It's similarly mild and pleasant for the Fourth on Sunday as well. Although Monday should be dry, storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Gulf moisture yet again pushes northward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events