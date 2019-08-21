Becoming muggy and stormy heading into the weekend

An approaching cold front will stall in the vicinity of the Tennessee Valley and act as the focus for regular scattered thunderstorms, increasing in coverage each afternoon. This trend starts Friday and lasts through at least the beginning of next week. While an isolated shower or storm is still possible overnight and in the morning, most of the storms will occur during the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind and locally heavy rain are most likely with any stronger storms. With continued rain chances in the forecast and slow moving storms expected, we'll have to monitor the potential for flooding heading into the weekend.

Overall, the Valley can stands the chance to pick up 1 to as much as 4 inches of rain in the next seven days. Higher rain totals are most likely farther east. That bodes well for the farmers in Jackson and Marshall Counties as areas in the counties are listed in moderate drought. Another bit of good news? Temperatures take a backseat in the weather headlines. While it won't be cool by any standards because of the humidity, actual temperatures still drop to the mid and upper 80s this weekend through the start of next week.