Becoming damp and windy this weekend

Quiet weather continues through tonight and so do the cold temperatures. It won’t be as cold as this morning, but lows should still dip just below freezing to start Saturday.

The story for the weekend is the breezy, damp weather. A southeast wind keeps temperatures in the low to mid 50s Saturday. At times, gusts will be over 25 mph. Although a few showers are possible during the afternoon, mainly over the Shoals, the majority of the rain comes in overnight through early Sunday morning. It's also at this time the wind reaches its peak. A few lingering showers are possible early Sunday as the front exits to the east. In total, we should see .50" to .75" with locally higher amounts in northeast Alabama.

Expect falling temperatures through Sunday afternoon. A few snowflakes will even be possible. Once the cold air settles in, highs on Monday will have a hard time making it to 40 degrees.

It'll be quiet through midweek, then rain is back just in time for the weekend. It gets warmer again, too. Highs Thursday will be close to 60.