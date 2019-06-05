Huntsville police are looking to talk with a woman who is seen in surveillance footage stuffing a wig in her purse at a local beauty shop.

The store says it's happened at both Hair Queen Beauty locations on University Drive. Felicia Lockhart-Abram works at the store and explained what she says happens when the woman steals their merchandise.

"We will approach a customer to see if they need help. Possibly, they will come in in twos or threes and shortly there after, we notice we are having employees diverted to help one while the other one literally robs us," she said

Hair Queen Beauty says it's been happening for months now. The last diversion scheme happened on a Sunday.

"You'll see the young lady head to the wig department, and she's pretty well-versed with the store. She will go to the back of the wig department, and she will begin to peruse and see exactly what she is looking for. You'll see her removing the sensors and stuffing the product on her person," she said.

The store says each time she comes in, she becomes more brazen.

"One is serial, and I say serial because she's been in our store more than once or twice and each time, she has stolen large amounts from us. The first time, it was a $600 product and the next time, it was upward of $2,000," she said.

The store says every time the unidentified woman steals from them, it hurts their bottom line and hurts their customers.

"It affects us greatly when we have to now consider what we are going to do as it relates to marking something down or keeping it at a higher price because of theft, so that really harms the business and it harms the community as well," she said.

The store said it wants the beauty bandit to be caught.

"There are so many other things you could be doing. If you need a job, we are hiring. There are so many other ways they can go about getting what they need, so it's very frustrating," Lockhart-Abram said.

Hair Queen Beauty said they give wigs to people who are in chemotherapy or struggling with hair loss. They said they won't let the stolen merchandise impact those programs.