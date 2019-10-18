Beautiful today, showers Saturday, severe weather risk Monday

We start off this Friday on a chilly note once again. Most locations stayed in the low 40s but areas closer to Sand Mountain were down in the upper 30s! Those temperatures rebound quickly today with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday Night Football will be great tonight as well, with temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff dropping into the upper 50s by the 4th quarter.

Clouds start to build back in overnight ahead of a tropical system that will make its way across the southeast tomorrow. This tropical system will likely become Tropical Storm Nestor in the next few hours, and will make landfall as a weak tropical storm early Saturday morning. The bulk of heavy rainfall associated with soon-to-be Nestor will stay well to our southeast. However, we will still see showers and maybe an isolated storm from Nestor throughout the day tomorrow. Saturday will not be a washout, but pack the rain gear if you have outdoor plans tomorrow. The greater focus of rain tomorrow will be for our eastern counties. Some locations may see little if any rain at all tomorrow.

Nestor quickly moves out Saturday night. We stay dry Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper 70s. Our break does not last long, as a cold front will arrive from the west Monday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms along that cold front are likely, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of north Alabama is now in a severe weather risk for Monday afternoon and evening. It is still too early to give specific time and threats with this event. Be sure to be prepared for active weather Monday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for continuous updates as this potential severe weather event draws closer.

We clear out by Tuesday with more quiet and pleasant fall weather for the middle of next week.