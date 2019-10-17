Beautiful fall weather to close out the work week, storm chances return Saturday

Thursday morning started off on a chilly note. Temperatures across north Alabama bottomed out in the low 40s this morning! It's just the beginning of a beautiful fall day, with lots of sunshine and highs once again only reaching the upper 60s today. We have another beautiful fall day Friday with warmer temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday Night Football will be absolutely perfect with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s around game time.

Our weather pattern becomes more active this weekend. A tropical system will make its way along the Gulf coast and into the southeastern US Saturday. While the main center of this system will stay to our south, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with this tropical system Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. Some showers and storms will persist overnight Saturday night and early Sunday morning before this system moves away from the area. The rest of Sunday looks to stay dry.

We stay dry through Monday morning before our second system arrives in north Alabama Monday afternoon. A strong cold front will make its way into the region from the Plains. As this cold front moves through, showers and thunderstorms will accompany this cold front. Some of those storms could be strong Monday afternoon and evening. There is no official severe weather risk at this time, but we will continue to monitor the latest data trends and update you on any changes throughout the weekend.

The cold front clears out of the region by Tuesday, leaving us with more beautiful fall days for the middle of next week.