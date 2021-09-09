Beautiful fall weather rushes into north Alabama Thursday

A fast moving cold front cleared Dekalb County early Thursday morning, ending rain chances for all of north Alabama the next 5 days. Behind that cold front a much drier and cooler air-mass is rushing in from the north the rest of today. To get a sudden shift in weather conditions it usually takes gusty winds. North winds late Thursday morning into the early afternoon will gust as high as 25 mph and drop to a steady 10-20 mph through this evening.

Temperatures will be near 80 during this afternoon with those breezy north winds and low humidity. That little fall-like feel to the air is back to start your Friday with most spots dropping to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise.

It does warm some for the weekend and we keep the sunshine going. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday and it'll even stay dry to start the work week. In fact, our next chance of rain isn't until next Tuesday and even then, it's only 20%.

While everything is pretty quiet in our weather world, Tropical Storm Mindy is making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. It's bringing gusty wind and heavy rain to the coast while posing no threat to North Alabama.