Beautiful fall weather continues for North Alabama

The quiet weather pattern continues through the rest of the work week as high pressure continues to dominate much of the eastern half of the US. But we will continue to notice a warming trend in coming days. Highs will be close to the 70 degree mark Wednesday and Thursday, which is near normal for early November. By this weekend, we surge above normal, with highs in the mid 70s. Outside of a more clouds on Thursday and a tiny chance for a shower Saturday, North Alabama looks to remain dry in the next seven days. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it!

Major Hurricane Eta land-falled in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon, bringing devastating winds and flooding rains to Central America. The latest National Hurricane Center shows the remnants of Eta moving back out over open water in the Caribbean and restrengthening into a tropical storm this weekend. The latest NHC cone now includes southern Florida by Sunday. It is possible that Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days but a lot can change between now and early next week.