Beautiful but cool travel days through tomorrow, an earlier arrival for Thanksgiving rain

It is the coldest morning North Alabama has seen so far this season! Temperatures are in the upper 20s in most spots. While the wind has relaxed some, a light breeze out of the northwest is just enough to add a wind chill in the low to mid 20s right now. Today will be similar to yesterday with plenty of sun and highs in the low 50s. The lighter wind should limit the wind chill but definitely keep the jacket handy all day long.

If you're traveling today or tomorrow, you won't have any weather problems. We'll have one more day of sunshine Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s. Thanksgiving Day itself still looks wet. Data sources are actually trending faster with our next cold front, which means more rain during the daytime hours on Turkey Day. Here's the latest arrival times for Thursday's rain across North Alabama.

Shoals: 11 AM - 1 PM

I-65: 1 PM - 3 PM

Sand Mountain: 3 PM - 5 PM

This will be just plain rain but it will put a damper on any backyard football games with the family Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter inch and the rain should come to an end for the early bird shoppers Friday morning. For the rest of the holiday weekend, we'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying cool. Friday's highs are in the upper 40s then we climb back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.