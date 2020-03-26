Beautiful and very warm end to the week

It is a spectacular day across North Alabama! Many spots will see highs in the 80s for the first time this year. The sunshine and warm weather continues into Friday, with highs surging into the mid 80s!

Our next rain chance returns Saturday night with a cold front moving through the area. A few strong storms are possible especially west of I-65. The greater concern for stronger storms will be off to our west across Mississippi. Nonetheless, this line of storms will make their way through North Alabama into the overnight hours late Saturday and early Sunday. The line of storms will likely weaken as it moves into our area, but a strong storm or two is still possible. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

This cold front will cool things down back to near normal by early next week. Highs on Monday only top out in the mid 60s. Another system will bring more showers and a few storms Monday night and Tuesday, dropping our temperatures into the 50s as we kick off April next Wednesday.