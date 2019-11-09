Beautiful Sunday, rain Monday, snowflakes Tuesday morning

It was a sunny but chilly day across north Alabama. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, but will be a few degrees warmer. Our high temperatures tomorrow will top out in the mid 60s under plenty of blue skies and sunshine. Overnight lows Sunday and Monday mornings will also stay above freezing, with lows tonight in the mid 30s and in the low 40s Monday morning.

Much of our Veterans Day Monday looks dry. By sunset Monday evening, a cold front will bring in a blast of Arctic air to north Alabama. Before that Arctic air arrives, we will see rain showers Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of this rain will hold off until after sunset Monday. During the pre dawn hours Tuesday morning, the blast of cold air will be knocking on north Alabama's door, bringing the potential to see our first snowflakes of the season. But timing is everything. If the moisture from the overnight rain moves out before the cold air arrives, we will be left with just plain rain. But if cold air arrives and some moisture is still hanging around, then a few snowflakes will mix in with rain Tuesday morning. The window to see snowflakes is very narrow, so no accumulations are expected and impacts to your Tuesday morning commute will be minimal. Roads should stay just wet.

The rain and snowflakes end around lunchtime Tuesday, but the bitterly cold temperatures will arrive in full force. Highs on Tuesday only rebound into the upper 30s. Overnight lows Wednesday morning will crash into the teens! It will also be breezy Wednesday morning behind the cold front, meaning feels like temperatures potentially falling into the single digits! There is a chance that we could see record lows for November 13 broken Wednesday morning. We have a warming trend for the second half of the work week, climbing back to near 60 by next weekend.