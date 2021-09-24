Beautiful Fall weather continues Friday, great night for high school football

Quiet weather continues for North Alabama to wrap up the work week. It is still chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Our main concern this morning is patchy dense fog. Not everyone is seeing fog, but visibility is very low in locations that are experiencing it. Use caution on the roads through mid morning. Fog dissipates and we will warm up quickly with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Big Game Friday Night looks like perfect football weather! Kickoff temperatures are in the upper 60s then down to near 60 by the 4th quarter. Clouds will be on the increase later this evening as a weak disturbance slides through. There won't be any moisture with this disturbance, but the clouds will be enough to keep overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Great weather is on the way for the weekend, definitely a stark contrast from last weekend's washout. Temperatures steadily climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. Our temperatures level off into the mid 80s early next week and we stay dry for the entire seven day forecast. Meanwhile, we have another hurricane in the Atlantic. Sam is now a Category 1 storm with 75 MPH winds. Sam will intensify quickly into a Category 4 late Saturday night. The track still keeps Sam offshore for now. However, we will still need to monitor for possible impacts in the southeast US late next week-next weekend. We'll keep you updated.