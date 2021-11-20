Beautiful Fall day in store, cold front pushes through by end of weekend

After a chilly and breezy start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly by the late morning.

Highs this afternoon top out around 60 with plenty of sunshine, and you are certainly going to want to enjoy this while you can especially if you are not a fan of the cold weather. Cloud coverage picks up tonight ahead of our next system moving through. Lows tonight will be well above freezing, in the 40's.

On Sunday, our next weather maker will bring in showers by the evening as well as our coldest airmass of the season. By Monday morning we're completely dry, but the cold front will be well noticeable by the afternoon. Highs Monday will only get into the 40's with 15-20mph winds. Overnight lows will dip into the 20's starting Monday night and highs will remain in the lower 50's for Tuesday.

A bit of a warm up for Wednesday and Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 50's lower 60's, but there is still a chance for some Thanksgiving day showers that linger through Black Friday.