Beauregard still recovering one year after deadly tornadoes

As the Nashville area begins picking up the pieces after Tuesday’s tornadoes, we went to another community about five hours away still recovering one year after tornadoes struck.

This week in 2019, the Beauregard community in Lee County was hit by a devastating tornado, killing 23 people.

"For it to have happened on the anniversary of this is kind of odd, but we don't control the weather,” said Tiffany Simmons, who lives in Beauregard. “I hate it for those folks because we kind of know what they're going through.”

Simmons said she remembers those who lost their lives every day as she drives through Lee County.

"It's still very hard when I make deliveries into the area and you drive through it,” she said. “It still stops you and takes your breath.”

Along the roads you can still find signs that say Beauregard Strong.

“This last year has been the year of firsts,” Simmons said. “The first birthday for most, the first holiday for most with or without those loved ones, with or without those homes."

Simmons said she rushed to one of the hardest hit areas about five minutes after the tornado struck last March.

“I grabbed two children and we started running toward 51,” she said.

Simmons believes the devastation brought the community closer together.

She hopes the same for the communities impacted in Tennessee, and also has a message for them.

“Pay attention to the steps. This is a process. This doesn't happen overnight,” she said. “Unfortunately, patience is not a virtue for many but you're going to have to have it."