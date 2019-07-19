Madison County residents trying to beat the heat and stay safe as temps rise

According to the National Weather Service, extreme temperatures are the most deadly weather events in the U.S. As a dangerous heat wave sweeps Madison County, we wanted to find out how you can stay cool.

"I'll have people come up to me and they'll be like, 'Jeez are you okay?' And they'll be all concerned," said Seamus Higgins.

Higgins spends most days working out in the sun for several hours selling popsicles, and he knows how to stay cool.

"It's not too bad because not only do I have the pops, I have shade," said Higgins.

He also keeps a water bottle close by to stay hydrated. That's something a Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, says is vital right now.

"It's that time of year, high humidity, the temperature gets up there and it is hot," said Webster.

Webster said they've gotten several heat-related calls every day this week and says the heat can also cause problems for people who already suffer from health issues.

"It affects a lot of people who have respiratory type problems, history of C.O.P.D., kicks off a lot of asthma," said Webster.

He says the first sign is people often get nauseous and lightheaded when the heat starts to affect them. It can get especially dangerous when people don't slow down. Those symptoms can lead to a heat stroke, which can cause multi-organ failure and even death.

"It is a dangerous situation," said Webster.

While some are beating the heat at the popsicle stand, others in Huntsville are headed to the ice rink.

"It's Alabama and it's way too hot outside, so I just prefer not to be outside all day," said Belle Buehrle.

Doctors recommend if you do exercise outdoors when it's this hot, go early in the morning when it's cool and keep your eye on the humidity. When it's above 75%, sweating loses its effectiveness because it doesn't evaporate

Officials say it's also important to remember to stay hydrated, keep out of the sun as much as possible and check on your neighbors, especially those without AC.