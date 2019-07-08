Bear spotted in Flint River Downs neighborhood of Madison County

Another bear sighting in North Alabama is getting a lot of attention on social media. It's the fourth sighting we know of in a month.

The sighting happened Monday morning in the Flint River Downs neighborhood of Madison County.

Roger Baker spent Monday morning out looking for the bear he had seen his neighbors post about on social media.

"We got a lot of of wildlife on the edge of the neighborhood right here, but I didn't imagine black bears would be here this soon," Baker said. "I went looking through some of the neighborhoods, but if they're back in the trees, they are hard to spot."

We've seen pictures of a bear roaming a street in South Huntsville and of one swimming across Lake Guntersville and then scampering off into the woods. Just last week, a bear was caught hanging out on a retaining wall at a home in Morgan County.

A wildlife expert said as North Alabama continues to grow with new homes being built along with new businesses, the bears will be looking for new places to live.

A neighbor, Christine Parker, said she thinks the bear left behind tracks in her front yard.

"I just want to be safe and I want them to be safe, but I don't want them in my front yard," she said.

Wildlife experts said the best thing you can do to keep bears away is to bring in any pet food or water you might leave outside overnight. Experts say you also need to place all your trash in garbage bags and dispose of it in bins.

Parker said since it's trash day for the neighborhood, the bear might have been out looking for some food.

"He was out here probably smelling the food and stuff from this holiday. Maybe the bear was hungry," she said.

Neighbors said in the meantime, they'll be extra cautious when going outside.

"Be careful when you walk out at night, and like I said, I love wildlife so I'm glad to have them," Baker said.

A wildlife expert shared if you see a bear, give it plenty of space. Also, make lots of noise to scare it away.

If you do see a bear, you should also contact the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 1-800-272-4263, so they can send a Game Warden to check on it.