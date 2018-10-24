Bear sightings increase in Marshall County

Some people online are affectionately calling a bear that was spotted around Albertville, "Sandy the Sand Mountain bear".

Alabama wildlife agents say they wouldn't confirm if someone shot a bear. It is illegal to shoot black bears in the state.

They did say there is an ongoing investigation surrounding the bear and agents say "Sandy" is doing well. Investigators say Sandy took a couple of chickens and a bird feeder, but no one was hurt.

Angela Mitchell told WAAY 31 she started a Facebook page to keep track of bear sightings in Sand Mountain because she was worried about her chickens.

"I kept finding myself on Facebook constantly trying to find posts. So, I created the group and invited people to join which was really easy because that took off really quickly," said Mitchell.

The Wildlife agents say if you see a bear keep a good distance. They strongly advise you to not run away and if the bear starts walking towards you, make yourself bigger and shout. Wildlife agents told WAAY 31, the bears are probably more afraid of you, than you are of them.