Bear caught in snack hunt at Morgan County home

A Morgan County bear is back in the wild after looking for a snack in a home’s garbage cans.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo of the bear to its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. (You can read that here)

“We assisted the Priceville Police Department, Alabama on an Animal Complaint around the Cove Creek Subdivision off of Highway 67. The caller arrived home to a black bear eating out of their garbage and felt he/she would be more comfortable at a different establishment,” the post said.

Deputies and police “maintained a visual on the bear until Alabama Game & Fish arrived and took over.”

The bear was returned to its natural habitat.