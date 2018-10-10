Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Be vigilant of home repair scams in Michael's aftermath, officials say

Officials warn people of home repair scams that could happen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the Home Builders Licensure Board warn people to be vigilant about home repair scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

According to the Home Builders Licensure Board, a license is required for state home builders and remodelers when the cost of a job exceeds $10,000. However, it's recommended to seek a license even when the work costs less than that.

The board recommends when working with a builder to request references, get all quotes and contracts in writing, ask for proof of insurance and to never make a substantial down payment before the job is completed.

“It is bad enough for people to suffer the devastation left by a hurricane, without being caused further harm from those who would commit home repair fraud,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

The Alabama Securities Commission warned people of opportunistic investment and charitable scams in September after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events