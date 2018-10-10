Be vigilant of home repair scams in Michael's aftermath, officials say

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the Home Builders Licensure Board warn people to be vigilant about home repair scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

According to the Home Builders Licensure Board, a license is required for state home builders and remodelers when the cost of a job exceeds $10,000. However, it's recommended to seek a license even when the work costs less than that.

The board recommends when working with a builder to request references, get all quotes and contracts in writing, ask for proof of insurance and to never make a substantial down payment before the job is completed.

“It is bad enough for people to suffer the devastation left by a hurricane, without being caused further harm from those who would commit home repair fraud,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

The Alabama Securities Commission warned people of opportunistic investment and charitable scams in September after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.