Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the Home Builders Licensure Board warn people to be vigilant about home repair scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
According to the Home Builders Licensure Board, a license is required for state home builders and remodelers when the cost of a job exceeds $10,000. However, it's recommended to seek a license even when the work costs less than that.
The board recommends when working with a builder to request references, get all quotes and contracts in writing, ask for proof of insurance and to never make a substantial down payment before the job is completed.
“It is bad enough for people to suffer the devastation left by a hurricane, without being caused further harm from those who would commit home repair fraud,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.
The Alabama Securities Commission warned people of opportunistic investment and charitable scams in September after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.
Related Content
- Be vigilant of home repair scams in Michael's aftermath, officials say
- Beware of storm damage repair scams
- Community gathers for candlelight vigil
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- Jury duty scam
- Community remembers teens with candlelight vigil
- Vigil held for homicide victims in Huntsville
- Card skimmer scams strike Huntsville
- Bids approved for Florence school repairs
- Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs