Be prepared and have several weather notifications for upcoming storms

All NOAA weather radio transmitters are back up and running just in time as severe weather makes its way into North Alabama overnight.

"We bring water bottles, helmets and stuff like that," 7-year-old Carter Knight said.

"We usually gather pillows, blankets, towels, an extra pair of shoes, an extra pair of clothes and put them in a safe room that's not close to any windows or on the outside wall of the house," 10-year-old Donna Hart said.

They may be kids, but 10-year-old Donna Hart and 7-year-old Carter Knight know exactly what to do when severe weather hits.

But before they get to that safe place, they need a warning.

Around 10 p.m. Friday night, the National Weather Service in Huntsville tweeted out that they were having issues with their radio transmitters. The overnight outage impacted communities like Arab, Florence and Fort Payne. Officials say the phone line issues that caused the outage are now fixed.

But, Friday night's outage is a prime example as to why people need to make sure they have more than one way to get weather notifications, especially since tonight's storm is coming in at a time when most people are sleeping.

"No system is fool proof. It's not a matter of if, but it's a matter of when it may fail. So, if you are relying on that one thing and it fails, you are not going to get the warnings that you need," Madison County Emergency Management Director Jeff Birdwell said.

Birdwell says there are several apps that people can use along with their weather radio.

Most people I spoke to today say they get their notifications straight from their phones. One of the apps that will alert you includes our WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App. It's available for free for both Apple and Android devices.

The Emergency Management Agency also wants to remind you that they did switch notification systems. Just click on the link here to enter your contact information and add yourself to the HMCEMA group to receive alerts.