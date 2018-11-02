Clear

Battle of the Region Champs

Brooks takes on Madison Academy for our Game of the Week.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:45 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Brooks High is facing Madison Academy in a battle of the Region 8 Champs.

Lions are averaging 42 points a game, Mustangs putting up an average of 41 points a game. 

The playoff picture is already set, but winner of this game will have North Alabama bragging rights. 

