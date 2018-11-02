Battle of the Region Champs

Brooks High is facing Madison Academy in a battle of the Region 8 Champs.
Lions are averaging 42 points a game, Mustangs putting up an average of 41 points a game.
The playoff picture is already set, but winner of this game will have North Alabama bragging rights.
