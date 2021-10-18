Basketball, volleyball coming back to Calhoun Community College

Calhoun Community College announced Monday it is bringing back men's basketball, women's basketball and women's volleyball for student play come Fall 2022.

Earlier this month, the school surveyed the community as to which sports they'd like to see added to the schools athletics program. The school says basketball and volleyball were "overwhelmingly" chosen.

"The survey confirmed what we thought we already knew, but we wanted to be sure we had the community's support before moving forward to expand our athletics," said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges. "I'm excited about where we're headed. I believe the expandsion of our sports programs will help grow the college and have a positive impact on the lives of our students."

Local politicians, community leaders and Calhoun alum were on-hand Monday to celebrate. Brad Siegfried, Calhoun Class of 1976, drove from Atlanta Monday morning just for the announcement.

"It meant that much to me, you know, it's Calhoun Community College," said Siegried. "It makes it a pure community feel when they're bringing in kids from the area and playing sports and giving them the opportunity to move on and go forward."

Coaches for all three sports are being sought immediately. Recruiting is also underway. The Warhawks will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Assocation (NJCAA) Alabama Community College Conference.

"It's been a long time coming," said Calhoun Athletic Director Dr. Nancy Keenum. "This is something I've advocated for since the college suspended athletics in 2001. We have gradually brought back our programs a little at a time. Now, with the reinstatement of basketball and the addition of volleyball, I think we will present more of a collegiate atmosphere and attract new students to attend Calhoun."

School leaders say this will add to the student athlete population by about 40%.