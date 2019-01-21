Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Basketball scores from a weekend full of games

Local teams battled each other this holiday weekend.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Madison Academy Mustangs dominated on the court Monday. 

The girls beat Huntsville 61-21. The men's team took down Athens 60-53.

In Huntsville at UAH, Jemison and James Clemens battled it out, Jags took it 52-47.

In Limestone County for women's basketball, Tanner beats Clements 48-43, and for boy's varsity hoops Elkmont wins 51-41 over Ardmore.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events