Basketball scores from a weekend full of games

Madison Academy Mustangs dominated on the court Monday.

The girls beat Huntsville 61-21. The men's team took down Athens 60-53.

In Huntsville at UAH, Jemison and James Clemens battled it out, Jags took it 52-47.

In Limestone County for women's basketball, Tanner beats Clements 48-43, and for boy's varsity hoops Elkmont wins 51-41 over Ardmore.