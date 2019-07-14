Barry brings threats of heavy rain and strong storms to the Valley

One thing to consider in the next 48 hours in regard to Barry...the cutoff from torrential rain farther west and spotty storms farther east will be a key factor in rain totals. This has already been evident with the bands of rain in Mississippi Sunday afternoon, virtually lining up with the state line with a stark drop off in rain coverage in northwest Alabama.

Regardless, in the coming days, locally heavy rain and associated flooding is at the top of the list of concerns in areas where stronger rain bands set up shop. Next on the list is the wind threat, meaning any stronger storms can produce wind up to 60 mph. As is usually the case with the remnants of tropical cyclones, there has been some rotation with the storms so far in Mississippi and Tennessee, so we'll be monitoring the isolated tornado threat as well in the coming hours and days. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday. This means there's an isolated threat for a strong to severe storm, in addition to the risk for heavy rain and flooding.

Later in the week, once the remnants of Barry track farther northeast, the heat intensifies across the south again. For the Tennessee Valley, highs are forecast to hit the mid 90s by the end of the week. We'll still have isolated to scattered storms in the forecast as well, but in general, the trend will be for drier weather for the next weekend.