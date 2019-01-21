Barrels of Love getting ready in Morgan County

Morgan County’s 2019 Barrels of Love food collection drive is about to get started.

The program, a Morgan County industry-sponsored non-perishable food drive, aims to help stock local food pantry shelves to feed those in need.

The barrels, located at various places, are for the collection of items such as peanut butter, canned meats, soups, ramen noodles, grits, pasta, pop-top food items, drink boxes, canned fruits and vegetables, flour, sugar and cooking oil. Glass containers are discouraged.

Food will be collected Feb. 14 through March 1.

The drive will support Committee on Chuch Cooperation, Salvation Army and the Backpack Program for the school system.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here or contact Brian Kirk at 256-260-0194 or kirkb2@cintas.com