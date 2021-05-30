Barons tally 20 hits, 17 runs against Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas wrapped up a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons with a 17-4 loss at Toyota Field on Sunday.

The Angels’ No. 2 prospect Reid Detmers got the start for Rocket City but didn’t make it out of the third inning. Jay Bell gave the 21-year-old the hook after allowing four runs, three earned, in 2.2 innings.

But it wouldn’t seem to matter who was on the mound Sunday. The Barons tallied 20 hits and plated 17 runs despite only hitting one long ball.

It seemed like the Trash Pandas, who had scored six runs in each of their last two games, were poised for another big day at the plate.

Making his Rocket City debut, Dalton Pompey hit a lead-off single in his first plate appearance. Two batters later, he scored on a sac fly off the bat of Gavin Cecchini. The 1-0 lead was the only one the team would hold.

Birmingham scored 17 unanswered runs before the Trash Pandas responded with a three-spot in the ninth.

After a loss of the sort, manager Jay Bell said it's hard to find a positive spin. Still, he said it was important to see his guys not give in -- even when the game was clearly out of reach.

“They did their best to make sure they didn’t give anything away and that’s what you want,” Bell said. “You want guys that continue to fight even whenever it's out of hand and this group of guys is going to do that.”

Two and eight over their last 10 games, the Trash Pandas will look to start fresh as they begin their second cycle through the Double-A South with a homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.