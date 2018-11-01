Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling

Cook Out/Twitter

Police in Tennessee say a half-naked woman fell twice through a restaurant's ceiling and landed in its kitchen.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: AP

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a half-naked woman fell twice through a restaurant's ceiling and landed in its kitchen.

News outlets report 26-year-old Harley C. Morton was arrested Tuesday on charges including trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A Kingsport police report says a Cook Out employee called 911 when the naked bottom half of a woman dropped through the ceiling tiles.

It says a responding officer found her wallet with her ID on the restaurant's roof. Police say she may have got into the ceiling through an air conditioning unit.

It says Morton fell through the ceiling again while the officer was on the roof. It says she landed on the floor and was arrested by other officers. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events