Huntsville barber shop a place for new looks, and political discussion

Most people like to stray away from talking about their political beliefs publicly, but in a place like Mike and Bill's Presidential Barber Shop in Huntsville, all opinions are welcomed.

On any given afternoon, the barber shop is full of clients, new hairdos, and even politics.

"He definitely comes up in a barber shop," one barber said.

Many said they are surprised it has gotten to this point. In a historic vote Friday morning, The House Judiciary Committee, voted along party lines, approving articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"I thought he was going to quit before now, before all these allegations came up," Another barber told us.

Some clients said they pay close attention to what is going on.

"So I watched pretty much, the majority of hearings yesterday, I find it quite fascinating," one client said.

Others mainly just see what is on their Twitter feeds. But people we spoke to agreed it is frustrating, from both sides of the aisle.

"It saddens me that we can't seem to come to a point of truth," one client said. "It seems like both sides are pretty much stuck on what they believe."

This is the fourth time in history Congress has considered removing a president from office. The last time was in 1998, when Republicans brought charges against Democratic President Bill Clinton.