Banks battle second day of applying for PPP loans

Banks faced a second day of problems after applications for a new round of payment protection program started.

The constant website problems are frustrating businesses in North Alabama and across the country

CEO Of North Alabama Bank Michael Dempsey said he spent more than 12 hours applying for the PPP loan Monday, and his struggles continued Tuesday.

"During the first 6 hours on the site, I was able to get in four applications," Dempsey said.

That's four more than some banks. Dempsey hoped to get through 30 applications on Monday, but after 14 hours in the office he returned Tuesday morning to finish the last 10. All banks faced similar issues because of repeated problems with the small business associations website.

"You would get through one page and it will kick you out, not save the data- you'd have to sign back in or it'll give you an error," he said.

Dempsey since he runs a smaller community bank that only serves people in Madison County, being able to provide his customers with this loan is important. So, every delay is extremely frustrating.

"Businesses that are suffering and employees are suffering and they're promised this money as a way to help them out, and to keep the economy going,' Dempsey said. 'It's just very frustrating, we're just trying to serve them and we're doing the best we can but we're limited based on the infrastructure that's in place," he said.

Dempsey said he faced more site errors on Tuesday but expects to get the job done for local businesses.

"I'll continue to refresh and sign in and get my applications finished," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Small Business Administration asking if they have a plan to address these issues going forward and the reasoning behind them. We are still waiting to hear back.