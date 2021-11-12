Bank Independent kicks off 11th annual Toy Share drive

Bank Independent kicked off its annual Toy Share drive on Friday, marking 11 years since the toy collection campaign began.

From now until Dec. 3, all Bank Independent locations will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys and offer two "less hands-on" ways of helping children in need: monetary donations thorugh PayPal or throuh an Amazon shopping "Wishlist."

All items will be distributed to local children through partner organizations across North Alabama.

“As our friends and neighbors emerge from the previous months, their generosity to the community helps lessen the impact of the pandemic on local families,” said Macke Mauldin, president and CEO of BancIndependent Inc., parent company of Bank Independent. “Our partner charitable organizations work tirelessly throughout the year to reach families in need. The hopes for the 2021 Bank Independent Toy Share drive are to help these vital organizations continue their mission and to make Christmas morning brighter for everyone.”

Last year's Toy Share drive provided more than 3,200 toys and more than $1,700 in cash donations to partner organizations. Bank Independent donated an additional $11,000 to match the $11,000 seven customers won during the Seven Weeks of Winning and Giving sweepstakes.

“Bank Independent is excited to be able to accept donations in our sales offices again this year,” said Nikki Randolph, Bank Independent's community engagement officer. “We will continue to focus on the safety and convenience of everyone involved."

To that end, those who wish to donate online can click here for links to donate via PayPal or shop via Amazon.

Charitable organizations distributing Toy Share donations include the Angel Tree Program in partnership with Lexington High School; Christmas Charities Year Round of Madison County; Committee on Church Cooperation in Morgan County; Cornerstone Church in Lawrence County; Department of Human Resources in Franklin and Limestone counties; Lauderdale County Christian Children’s Home; Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department; Shoals CASA; Safeplace of the Shoals; and William Porter Foundation of the Shoals.