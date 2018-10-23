Bands Shine In Limestone County

Award-winning bands took the field at Cavnar Stadium at East Limestone High School for a celebration of the band family.Ardmore, Athens, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone High Schools marched the night away.
East Limestone Color Guard Captain Ashlyn Fournier says the bands love to encourage each other as football season rolls on.
"It's been a wild ride, lots of blood, sweat tears, you name it," the senior added.
Proceeds from this event benefit each school and go to fund the Limestone All-County Honor Band which showcases the best-of-the-best student musicians.
